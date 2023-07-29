1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped

A crash just outside of the Perimeter in southwest Atlanta involving a car and a moped killed one person and injured another Friday evening, police said.

The wreck happened along Wilson Mill Road, which is south of Boulder Park Drive and west of I-285, shortly before 9 p.m. According to police, a Yongfu moped traveling north on Wilson Mill Road entered the southbound lane, causing a head-on collision with a Ford Crown Victoria.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The passenger was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was said to be stable.

The driver of the Ford sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities did not say what may have led the moped’s driver to cross into incoming traffic.

