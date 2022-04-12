ajc logo
1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing at Chipotle in Midtown

The incident began shortly before 6 p.m. Monday at a Chipotle restaurant on Peachtree Street.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An argument between two men at a Chipotle in Midtown Atlanta on Monday evening turned violent after they left the restaurant and one stabbed the other, police said.

Terry Ashford of Atlanta was arrested after the alleged stabbing victim flagged down an off-duty officer in the aftermath of the incident, Atlanta police said in a news release. Ashford was booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains there without bond.

The incident began shortly before 6 p.m. when the victim got involved in an argument with Ashford at the Chipotle on Peachtree Street, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As the two men left the restaurant, Ashford stabbed the other man, police said.

Once the victim flagged down the off-duty officer near the intersection of Juniper and 12th streets, on-duty officers were called to the scene, police said. Ashford remained in the area and was immediately detained. After officers spoke to the victim and witnesses, Ashford was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police did not release any further information about the injury status of the stabbing victim.

