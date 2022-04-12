1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing at Chipotle in Midtown

Terry Ashford of Atlanta was arrested after the alleged stabbing victim flagged down an off-duty officer in the aftermath of the incident, Atlanta police said in a news release. Ashford was booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains there without bond.

The incident began shortly before 6 p.m. when the victim got involved in an argument with Ashford at the Chipotle on Peachtree Street, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. As the two men left the restaurant, Ashford stabbed the other man, police said.