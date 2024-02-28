1 in custody after fire at Pizza Hut in DeKalb County

One person is in custody after authorities said he admitted to starting a fire at a Pizza Hut early Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded at around 4:30 a.m. to the Pizza Hut on Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest. The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was injured in the fire, said Battalion Chief Kimani Heath.

BREAKING UPDATE: Man in custody after Pizza Hut fire in #DeKalb, fire officials say - https://t.co/Kg0YBnnPoP @ajc pic.twitter.com/OYpwF1HSYw — John Spink (@johnjspink) February 28, 2024

Firefighters saw flames going through the roof and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, Heath said.

Crews “saw one man right in front of the structure,” Heath said. “They detained him and he admitted to setting the blaze.”

The man has not been publicly identified and authorities have not released other details on the investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.