1 hospitalized but stable after rescue from Kennesaw house fire

Cobb County firefighters pulled one person from a burning home on North Hampton Drive near Kennesaw. That patient was sent to the hospital while a second was treated at the scene and released.

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Crime & Public Safety
By
16 minutes ago

A person who was pulled from a burning house in Kennesaw on Tuesday night remains in the hospital after being injured in the fire, officials said.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of North Hampton Drive, a residential neighborhood north of Kennesaw, after nightfall Tuesday, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services. A rescue squad immediately entered the smoke-filled home and found one person inside.

The patient, who was not publicly identified, was given medical care at the scene and then taken to the hospital, fire officials said. As of Wednesday evening, the person was stable but had not been released, officials said.

A second patient was also treated at the scene, according to officials. They did not require hospitalization.

No other details about the incident have been released, including what might have started the fire.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

