1 hospitalized but stable after rescue from Kennesaw house fire

A person who was pulled from a burning house in Kennesaw on Tuesday night remains in the hospital after being injured in the fire, officials said.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of North Hampton Drive, a residential neighborhood north of Kennesaw, after nightfall Tuesday, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services. A rescue squad immediately entered the smoke-filled home and found one person inside.

The patient, who was not publicly identified, was given medical care at the scene and then taken to the hospital, fire officials said. As of Wednesday evening, the person was stable but had not been released, officials said.