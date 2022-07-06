1 dead, 8 injured after SUV rolls down I-20 embankment in DeKalb

One person died and eight others were injured after a vehicle crashed and rolled down an embankment on I-20 on Tuesday morning, according to DeKalb County police.
Traffic investigators believe the vehicle, an unspecified SUV, overturned on I-20 West near Wesley Chapel Road after the driver lost control around 4:15 a.m., police said.
Nine people were in the vehicle, according to a statement from police. One person, whose name has not been released, died and another was in critical condition. The remaining seven sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were provided by police.
