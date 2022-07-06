1 dead, 8 injured after SUV rolls down I-20 embankment in DeKalb

BreakingNews
Trump probe: Lindsey Graham plans to fight Fulton subpoena
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

One person died and eight others were injured after a vehicle crashed and rolled down an embankment on I-20 on Tuesday morning, according to DeKalb County police.

Traffic investigators believe the vehicle, an unspecified SUV, overturned on I-20 West near Wesley Chapel Road after the driver lost control around 4:15 a.m., police said.

Nine people were in the vehicle, according to a statement from police. One person, whose name has not been released, died and another was in critical condition. The remaining seven sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were provided by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

