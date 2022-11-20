1 dead, 2 critically injured after vehicle hits group standing on I-20 shoulder

DeKalb officers were responding to a vehicle crash on the interstate at Turner Hill Road, between Lithonia and Conyers, just before 2:15 a.m., police said. While on their way there, they got another call letting them know that three people who were involved in the wreck were standing outside their vehicles when they were struck by another vehicle.

When police arrived, they found victims on both sides of the interstate, according to a statement. A 21-year-old man, whose name was not released, was already dead, and two women — one in her 20s and the other in her 40s — were taken to a hospital in critical condition.