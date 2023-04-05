1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at troubled DeKalb apartment complex

DeKalb County officers got a call about a person shot at the Thornberry Apartments off Clifton Springs Road about 1 a.m. and found a man dead inside a vehicle, according to police. A short time later, they were called to a location almost two miles away on Bouldercrest Lane, where they found a second man with a gunshot wound.

That victim’s injury was described as not life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital. It was not clear if both victims were injured in the same shooting, but police said they believe they are connected.