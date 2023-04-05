X

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at troubled DeKalb apartment complex

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A shooting at a Panthersville apartment complex Wednesday left one man dead and another injured, according to police, making it the second homicide to take place in the troubled neighborhood in recent years.

DeKalb County officers got a call about a person shot at the Thornberry Apartments off Clifton Springs Road about 1 a.m. and found a man dead inside a vehicle, according to police. A short time later, they were called to a location almost two miles away on Bouldercrest Lane, where they found a second man with a gunshot wound.

That victim’s injury was described as not life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital. It was not clear if both victims were injured in the same shooting, but police said they believe they are connected.

No other details were released about the circumstances of the shooting, the victims or any potential suspects.

The Thornberry Apartments, located near Decatur Mission Church, are among 275 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation that looked into serious crimes, lax maintenance and other hazards in Atlanta neighborhoods.

Since 2017, there have been 138 crimes reported at the complex, including one homicide, 18 aggravated assaults, 15 robberies, four rapes and two arsons.

In 2019, two residents were victims of a home invasion after three men forced their way into their apartment. The alleged robbers were arrested and so were the victims, who faced drug charges. The year before, a fire displaced 27 people just days before Thanksgiving.

