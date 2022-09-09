1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at sports bar near GSU football stadium

A shooting at a sports bar in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood left one man dead and another injured Thursday night, police said.
Officers were called to 656 Sports Bar and Grille at the corner of Pryor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard for reports of multiple people shot at 9:40 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, located just across the Downtown Connector from Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, police found two men who had each been shot multiple times.
One was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man was conscious and taken to the hospital.
Formerly known as Turner Field, the stadium is the home of Georgia State University’s football team.
Police determined the shooting took place as the result of a dispute, but did not share further details about the nature of the disagreement. No other details have been released, including the identities of the two men who were shot or if others were involved.
No one has been arrested and police did not say if a suspect had been identified.
