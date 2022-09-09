1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at sports bar near GSU football stadium

Officers were called to 656 Sports Bar and Grille at the corner of Pryor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard for reports of multiple people shot at 9:40 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, located just across the Downtown Connector from Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, police found two men who had each been shot multiple times.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man was conscious and taken to the hospital.