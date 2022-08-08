1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after argument at Clayton County home

One person is dead and another is injured after an argument escalated to gunfire in Clayton County on Sunday morning, according to police.
Police got the call around 3:03 a.m. about a person shot in the 600 block of Oakville Trail, not far from Club Lake in the Hampton area. When officers got there, they found one person with a gunshot wound and later learned about another victim who was taken to a hospital before they arrived, police said in a news release. That person died at the hospital.
Police did not disclose the identities of the victims.
Investigators determined an argument broke out just before the shooting, but the suspect is unknown and no other details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
