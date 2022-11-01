BreakingNews
Takeoff shooting: Houston police give update after fatal shooting of Migos member
1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Dunwoody, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A woman was stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in Dunwoody and her alleged killer is in custody, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Point at Perimeter apartment complex just before 1:30 p.m. for a wellness check, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said in a news release. At the scene, police found a 38-year-old woman dead from a stab wound. She was not publicly identified.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man who was also not identified, was located nearby and ran when officers made contact with him, Cheek said. He was quickly taken into custody. Warrants against him are pending, Cheek said.

No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

