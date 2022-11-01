1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Dunwoody, police say

Officers were called to the Point at Perimeter apartment complex just before 1:30 p.m. for a wellness check, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said in a news release. At the scene, police found a 38-year-old woman dead from a stab wound. She was not publicly identified.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man who was also not identified, was located nearby and ran when officers made contact with him, Cheek said. He was quickly taken into custody. Warrants against him are pending, Cheek said.