1 dead, 1 in custody after dispute escalates to gunfire at Stonecrest gas station

A man is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County gas station Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A shooting at a Stonecrest gas station left one man dead Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County police.

Around 1:45 p.m. officers were flagged down by a passing motorist who let them know about a dispute unfolding at the Citgo gas station at the corner of Woodrow Drive and Evans Mill Road, police said in a news release. But before officers arrived, the fight had already escalated to a shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. The victim’s name was not provided.

Investigators have the suspect in custody, but have not released that person’s name. No other details about the shooting, or what may have motivated the argument, were released.

