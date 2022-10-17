ajc logo
X

1 dead, 1 detained after shooting in Marietta neighborhood

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

One man is dead and another was detained after an argument led to gunfire Sunday evening in a Marietta neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The shooting brought a large police presence and a SWAT truck to the area of Carolina Road and Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. A 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries, according to Marietta police.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After about five hours at the scene, police announced one person of interest had been detained. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning, according to Channel 2. It was not clear Monday if an arrest was made.

The SWAT team cleared the Cunningham Road neighborhood after 10 p.m. Sunday. No further details about the shooting or the victim were released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS/HULU/NETFLIX

What’s filming in Georgia in October, 2022?2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’
18h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

OPINION: The debate Herschel Walker needed
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
15h ago

Credit: GPB/Atlanta Press Club

Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
14h ago
The Latest

4 injured in drive-by shooting near Clark Atlanta University campus, police say
18h ago
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Vine City Walmart, police say
19h ago
Driver sought for questioning in connection with deadly I-285 shooting, crash
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top