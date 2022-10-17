1 dead, 1 detained after shooting in Marietta neighborhood

One man is dead and another was detained after an argument led to gunfire Sunday evening in a Marietta neighborhood, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The shooting brought a large police presence and a SWAT truck to the area of Carolina Road and Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. A 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries, according to Marietta police.
Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
After about five hours at the scene, police announced one person of interest had been detained. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning, according to Channel 2. It was not clear Monday if an arrest was made.
The SWAT team cleared the Cunningham Road neighborhood after 10 p.m. Sunday. No further details about the shooting or the victim were released.
