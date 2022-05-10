1 critical, 1 detained in shooting near new Publix in Tucker

One man was found seriously injured and a second man was detained after police responded to separate calls related to the same shooting near a DeKalb County Publix on Monday night.
Officers responded to the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Fellowship Road near downtown Tucker just before 9 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said. At the scene, they found a man in his 20s who was suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Wells said.
Around the same time, Wells said, officers responded to a nearby call for shots fired at 4560 Lawrenceville Highway, the location of a newly built Publix. There, they found evidence of the shooting and a second man who investigators believe was involved, according to Wells.
The second man was detained and was being questioned by investigators, but police did not have further information about his status Tuesday morning. Police have not shared any additional information in the case, including the identity of the man detained.
