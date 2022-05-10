1 critical, 1 detained in shooting near new Publix in Tucker

Around the same time, Wells said, officers responded to a nearby call for shots fired at 4560 Lawrenceville Highway, the location of a newly built Publix. There, they found evidence of the shooting and a second man who investigators believe was involved, according to Wells.

The second man was detained and was being questioned by investigators, but police did not have further information about his status Tuesday morning. Police have not shared any additional information in the case, including the identity of the man detained.