ajc logo
X

1 critical, 1 detained in shooting near new Publix in Tucker

Officers responded to the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Fellowship Road near downtown Tucker just before 9 p.m. Monday after getting reports of a person shot.

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
Officers responded to the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Fellowship Road near downtown Tucker just before 9 p.m. Monday after getting reports of a person shot.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

One man was found seriously injured and a second man was detained after police responded to separate calls related to the same shooting near a DeKalb County Publix on Monday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Fellowship Road near downtown Tucker just before 9 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said. At the scene, they found a man in his 20s who was suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Wells said.

Around the same time, Wells said, officers responded to a nearby call for shots fired at 4560 Lawrenceville Highway, the location of a newly built Publix. There, they found evidence of the shooting and a second man who investigators believe was involved, according to Wells.

The second man was detained and was being questioned by investigators, but police did not have further information about his status Tuesday morning. Police have not shared any additional information in the case, including the identity of the man detained.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
NEW DETAILS: Young Thug arrested in Atlanta, named in gang indictment
24m ago
UPDATE: 1 dead at SE Atlanta apartments after nearby shooting, police say
1h ago
3 relatives plead guilty in 2017 Walton County double murder
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top