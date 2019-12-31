Alcohol, fireworks and a pandemic? Ways to stay safe ringing in 2021

And plan ahead of time how you’ll get home.

2. Stay focused when on the road.

Even if you’re sober, it’s important to remain alert when traveling during the New Year’s holiday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

“This year has been one for the record books,” Col. Chris C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said. “However, it is still the primary focus and commitment of state troopers and officers to focus on motorists who break state traffic laws and exercise bad driving habits that could potentially cause serious injuries or fatal crashes.”

Last year, GSP worked 143 crashes that killed two and injured 71 others.

Explore 20 killed on Georgia roads over Christmas weekend

3. Avoid celebratory gunfire.

Don't grab your weapon to welcome the new year, Atlanta police caution. "Remember that what goes up must come down, so any shots fired could injure you or someone around you." In 2009, a 4-year-old boy was killed by a celebratory bullet while attending a New Year's Eve church service.

4. Fireworks can spark trouble.

It’s best to leave fireworks to the experts, law enforcement officers advise. But if you must light your own, do so with extreme caution. An estimated 11,000 people are treated each year in U.S. emergency rooms for injuries caused by fireworks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Georgia law allows fireworks to be used until 1 a.m. Jan. 1. But neighbors and animals may not be thrilled with that.

Experts advise the following fireworks safety tips:

• Purchase fireworks from a licensed and reputable vendor.

• Read the directions carefully, and inspect the device for any defects.

• Keep a bucket of water, a garden hose and a fire extinguisher close by.

• Ignite fireworks outdoors in an open area away from buildings, vehicles, vegetation or any other combustible material.

5. Keep your plans to yourself.

If you’re planning to travel or just be away from home for the night, don’t announce it or post your plans on social media, police agencies warn. That could make your home or vehicle a target for criminals.