Sidney Dorsey Jr. shot to death in Clayton County

More than 17 years ago, it was the elder Dorsey who made the headlines. He was the incumbent DeKalb Sheriff in November 2000 when he lost the election to Derwin Brown, a veteran officer.

As Brown returned home on Dec. 15, 2000 — days before he was to be sworn in — he was ambushed in his driveway and shot multiple times. Brown, 46, died from his injuries, leaving behind a wife and five children.

In the courtroom, Dorsey claimed he was innocent.

“I know you are going to sentence me severely,” he said. “But I do not have the blood of Derwin Brown on my hands.”

But he was convicted of murder, and on Jan. 14, 2004, Dorsey began serving his life sentence, state Department of Corrections records show. In 2007, he confessed to his involvement in Brown’s murder.

Dorsey Jr. also had lengthy criminal history, including two prison stints for weapons and drug convictions, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

In September 2007, Dorsey Jr. was shot in the leg while outside a Fairburn Road apartment complex, according to Atlanta police. Dorsey said he had been robbed, but investigators found a wad of cash in his pocket, police said at the time of the shooting. Neither Dorsey nor several witnesses in the area at the time provided police with information on the shooter.

The funeral for Dorsey Jr. was held Friday. Anyone with information on his shooting death is asked to contact Clayton County police or CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).