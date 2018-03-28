Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

2 shot at South Fulton food mart

South Fulton police are investigating after two people were shot at Anu Food Mart on Godby Place.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
South Fulton police are investigating after two people were shot at Anu Food Mart on Godby Place.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By Lauren Foreman
March 28, 2018

Police are investigating after two people were shot at a food mart in the new city of South Fulton.

RELATED: City of South Fulton police force begins service Monday

Few details have been released about the shooting, which occurred Tuesday night at Anu Food Mart in the 5100 block of Godby Place, police told Channel 2 Action News.

It’s not the first time police have responded to a shooting at the store. In July 2016, a man died and another was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire outside the business.

RELATED: 1 killed in grocery store shooting

We’re working to learn more about Tuesday’s shooting.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

VIEW: Map of crime in metro Atlanta

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group

About the Author

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Atlanta police officer injured in crash was following firetruck
3h ago
Ex-Roswell teacher charged with rape had 20-year record of ethics problems
3h ago
Former UPS driver arrested after stealing trailers, packages, Atlanta police say
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top