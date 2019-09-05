Man arrested after breaking into Georgia police chief’s home, GBI says

UPDATE: A Butts County jury found Marquirius Deonte McClendon not guilty of burglary, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking on Feb. 23, 2022.
ORIGINAL STORY: An arrest has been made after a man broke into the home of Jackson police Chief James Morgan on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The GBI told AJC.com that Marquirius Deonte McClendon, 24, of Butts County, was charged with burglary after the home invasion, which happened about 11 a.m.
Morgan's 33-year-old daughter was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when an intruder entered the home on Moore Road, the Jackson Progress-Argus reported. Morgan told the newspaper the suspect appears to be his daughter's ex-boyfriend.
His daughter, who works an overnight shift, was frightened when the intruder went into her bedroom and woke her up, the Progress-Argus reported. Morgan described her as “hysterical” when she called him to report the break-in.
The intruder entered the home through a porch door and was able to retrieve a key from the woman’s purse, which was on the backseat of her vehicle in the home’s garage, Morgan said. He told the newspaper the suspect had to have a key, since “there didn’t appear to be any forced entry.”
Morgan’s daughter was able to drive back the intruder, who then fled the home, the police chief said. She was not hurt during the incident.
Butts County deputies and GBI agents arrested McClendon shortly after the alleged break-in. He remains in the Butts County Detention Center.
