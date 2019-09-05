Man arrested after breaking into Georgia police chief’s home, GBI says

The intruder entered the home through a porch door and was able to retrieve a key from the woman’s purse, which was on the backseat of her vehicle in the home’s garage, Morgan said. He told the newspaper the suspect had to have a key, since “there didn’t appear to be any forced entry.”

Morgan’s daughter was able to drive back the intruder, who then fled the home, the police chief said. She was not hurt during the incident.

Butts County deputies and GBI agents arrested McClendon shortly after the alleged break-in. He remains in the Butts County Detention Center.

