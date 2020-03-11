X

Man accused in SW Atlanta shooting acquitted of murder

The man has been acquitted of the charges.
The man has been acquitted of the charges.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

News | March 11, 2020
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 40-year-old Florida man has been acquitted of murder, just over a year after being accused in a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Atlanta.

A Fulton County jury returned a not guilty verdict in the case against Garood Mocombe, the court clerk confirmed to AJC.com.

Mocombe was charged after Atlanta police said he shot and killed Quantavis Stephens before trying to leave the scene on Feb. 24, 2019. Police responded to a call in the 2500 block of Campbellton Road about 12:15 a.m., a spokesman said at the time.

When officers arrived, they found Stephens with a gunshot wound under his left arm.

Explore1 dead, 1 in custody after SW Atlanta shooting

Grady Memorial Hospital emergency medical services and Atlanta Fire Rescue went to the scene to tend to the man, but he died of his injuries.

Investigators said Mocombe was involved in a relationship with Stephens’ ex-girlfriend, according to an Atlanta police report.

A preliminary investigation showed Stephens was in a verbal altercation with Mocombe when he was shot, authorities said. Police said at the time that Mocombe left the scene in a white sedan after the shooting.

No details about the trial were released.

In other news:

Marietta police said Officer Johnson noticed some suspicious people inside a truck along Franklin Gateway and what he and K-9 Atos uncovered was astounding.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.