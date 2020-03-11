Man accused in SW Atlanta shooting acquitted of murder

A Fulton County jury returned a not guilty verdict in the case against Garood Mocombe, the court clerk confirmed to AJC.com.

Mocombe was charged after Atlanta police said he shot and killed Quantavis Stephens before trying to leave the scene on Feb. 24, 2019. Police responded to a call in the 2500 block of Campbellton Road about 12:15 a.m., a spokesman said at the time.