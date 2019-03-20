1 dead, 1 in custody after SW Atlanta shooting

Grady Memorial Hospital emergency medical services and Atlanta Fire Rescue came to the scene to tend to the man, but he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation showed the man was in a verbal altercation with Mocombe when he was shot, Daugherty said.

Mocombe allegedly fled the scene in a white sedan after the shooting.

Officers caught up with him in the area of South Gordon St. SW. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond, according to jail records.

