Hemy Neuman loses bid for new trial in Dunwoody day care murder

Convicted Dunwoody daycare killer Hemy Neuman’s bid for a new trial was denied Wednesday.
Neuman, the defendant in one of the most sensational sagas in metro Atlanta’s history, has twice been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting entrepreneur Rusty Sneiderman.
Neuman was found guilty but mentally ill in the first trial; guilty in the 2016 retrial.
Barring a successful appeal of DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Gregory A. Adams’ latest ruling, there won’t be a third act.
“The Court further ﬁnds that after weighing the evidence and the credibility of the witnesses, the verdict was not contrary to the weight of the evidence such that a miscarriage of justice resulted,” Adams wrote.
Neuman claimed he was driven by delusions caused by mental illness, and an intense love for his victim’s wife, whom he had hired at GE Energy.
Andrea Sneiderman, once accused of helping her boss kill her husband, is out of prison after serving 10 months of a 5-year sentence. Murder charges against her were dropped. Instead, she was found guilty of perjury and hindering the apprehension of a killer.
Neuman has maintained he acted alone. Even if he had been granted a retrial of his retrial, a “not guilty” verdict would seem a formality, as he acknowledged killing Rusty Sneiderman.
“The remainder of defendant’s allegations are similarly without merit, and provide no basis for reversal,” Adams wrote.