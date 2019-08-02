Hemy Neuman loses bid for new trial in Dunwoody day care murder

Neuman claimed he was driven by delusions caused by mental illness, and an intense love for his victim’s wife, whom he had hired at GE Energy.

Andrea Sneiderman, once accused of helping her boss kill her husband, is out of prison after serving 10 months of a 5-year sentence. Murder charges against her were dropped. Instead, she was found guilty of perjury and hindering the apprehension of a killer.

Neuman has maintained he acted alone. Even if he had been granted a retrial of his retrial, a “not guilty” verdict would seem a formality, as he acknowledged killing Rusty Sneiderman.

“The remainder of defendant’s allegations are similarly without merit, and provide no basis for reversal,” Adams wrote.