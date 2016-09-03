Georgia punishes officer in Union City police shooting case

Lewis did not return a phone message on Wednesday and has declined repeated requests for interviews dating back to May 2015. POST director Ken Vance declined to comment Wednesday, but last year said the body regards lying by police officers as a serious infraction.

“Your credibility is destroyed on the stand from then on,” he said at the time.

Waiters, who was black, was unarmed. The 19-year-old ran when police arrived in December 2011 to break up a neighborhood fight he’d been watching, and was already lying face down on the ground with one arm handcuffed when Lewis shot him twice in the back. The teen hadn’t committed a crime.

Lewis told Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents who reviewed the shooting that Waiters grabbed his gun. But a Union City supervising lieutenant who had never been interviewed by the GBI broke a three-year silence and told reporters that Lewis recounted a different story the night of the shooting. Lewis didn’t mention to him anything about a struggle for his gun.

Lewis’ testimony was critical in two separate grand juries that cleared him of shooting Waiters. He gave an emotional closing statement to a Fulton County grand jury before it voted to clear him in May 2012. After the case was reopened last May, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard’s brought the case to a second grand jury in August. Lewis again gave a lengthy, emotional statement to grand jurors, who again voted to clear him.

At the time, Howard’s office was unaware that Lewis, who is white, had been terminated from a new job at the Savannah Airport Commission for lying on his job application two weeks earlier, and he did not present that fact to grand jurors.

Howard believes Lewis committed a crime in the case. He said the officer’s emotional statements to both grand juries may have trumped the facts.

The decisions of grand jurors in both 2012 and 2015 were consistent with what the AJC/Channel 2 investigation found when reporters reviewed six years of police shootings. Between 2010 and 2015, 184 people were shot and killed by the police in Georgia. No officer faced criminal prosecution in those shootings, even in instances when videotape or eyewitness evidence raised serious questions about the shooting. (An officer was indicted in January after the series was published.)

In April, Governor Nathan Deal signed into law a grand jury reform bill that proponents say will make the process more fair in police shooting cases. Officers will no longer be allowed to sit in on the entire grand jury process, listen to all the evidence against them and make a statement at the end that can’t be challenged or questioned by prosecutors or grand jurors.

The new law, which takes effect July 1, will still allow officers to make a statement to grand jurors, but they will now be subject to cross-examination. Georgia was the only state that had such favorable grand jury rules for officers facing potential criminal charges.

