Detectives renew calls for leads in deadly Gwinnett home invasion

More than a month after a deadly home invasion in Gwinnett County, police on Thursday renewed calls for tips from the public.
“Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case or the occupants of the vehicle to please call,” Gwinnett police Cpl. Wilbert M. Rundles said in a statement.
According to police, two armed intruders in construction attire broke into a home in the 1700 block of Scholar Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville and tied up 44-year-old Miguel Osorio, his wife and his adult daughter.
One of the intruders shot him after he managed to break free.
Police responded to the residence about 3:35 p.m. March 18 and found Osorio dead in the foyer.
Officers learned both intruders ran from the home, fired additional shots toward the residence and got in a champagne 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe. A third person, the getaway driver, was waiting in the SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.
