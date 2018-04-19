Detectives renew calls for leads in deadly Gwinnett home invasion

Police responded to the residence about 3:35 p.m. March 18 and found Osorio dead in the foyer.

Officers learned both intruders ran from the home, fired additional shots toward the residence and got in a champagne 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe. A third person, the getaway driver, was waiting in the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.