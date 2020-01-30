30 state troopers fired in training cheating scandal

The wide-sweeping internal investigation was prompted by a tip from a woman formerly involved with one of the fired troopers. She alleged every cadet in the 106th Georgia State Patrol trooper class had cheated on speed detection exams. DPS Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough said an internal probe, launched in October, confirmed the allegation.

“It’s a punch in the gut,” McDonough told reporters Wednesday. “This goes to our very core values.”