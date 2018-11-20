Officer opens fire, critically injures man in DeKalb

A man is in critical condition after being shot by an officer in DeKalb County Monday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened near the Mountain Crest Apartments at North Hairston Road and Central Drive about 7:30 p.m., DeKalb County police spokesman J.D. Spencer told AJC.com.

It is the 80th officer-involved shooting in Georgia this year, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. In 2017, there were 88 officer-involved shootings.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that DeKalb deputies responded to a nearby Chevron gas station about a suspicious armed man in his 20s. A fight broke out between the man and a deputy, and then a police officer, who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area, tried to break it up.

The man allegedly ran to the apartment complex, wouldn’t drop his gun and was shot by the officer when he didn’t comply, Channel 2 reported.

“Several times they told him to drop his gun. He did not,” police Chief James Conroy told the news station. “Our officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.”

The man, who has not been named by police, was taken to an area hospital.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the police department, which is standard protocol in such cases.

No other details have been provided. An investigation is ongoing.