2 Atlanta University Center students robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for robbers who produced handguns and demanded two Atlanta University Center students turn over their belongings, according to police.
Officers responded just before 3 a.m. Thursday to Beckwith Street after getting a call about the robbery, Officer Lisa Bender said.
The students told police they were walking home on Beckwith Street when they were approached by two men who got out of a dark Nissan Versa.
“The suspects patted down the victims, and retrieved a phone, car keys, and wallet from one victim,” Bender said.
The other victim did not have personal items with him.
One victim attends Morehouse College and the other attends Clark Atlanta University, Bender said.
The students were not injured during the incident.
The robbers left the scene in the Nissan before officers from the Atlanta and Clark Atlanta police departments arrived.
Descriptions of the robbers have not been released.
“The investigation continues,” Bender said.
