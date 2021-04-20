ajc logo
X

Commuter says she was shot on I-85 in Coweta County

A woman reported she was shot by an unknown driver on I-85 while commuting in Coweta County Tuesday morning.
A woman reported she was shot by an unknown driver on I-85 while commuting in Coweta County Tuesday morning.

News | 1 hour ago
By Christopher Quinn, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Law enforcement officials in Coweta County are investigating a reported shooting on I-85 during Tuesday morning’s commute.

Channel 2 Action News is reporting that a woman told deputies that a man in a ski mask shot her while she was driving between the Newnan and Fairburn exits on I-85 about 5:45 a.m.

She told officers a gray Buick pulled beside her, and a man wearing a black ski mask aimed a gun at her and fired. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition and identity have not been released.

There was heavy police activity on the highway Monday morning as officers investigated.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top