Commuter says she was shot on I-85 in Coweta County

Channel 2 Action News is reporting that a woman told deputies that a man in a ski mask shot her while she was driving between the Newnan and Fairburn exits on I-85 about 5:45 a.m.

She told officers a gray Buick pulled beside her, and a man wearing a black ski mask aimed a gun at her and fired. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition and identity have not been released.