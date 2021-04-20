Commuter says she was shot on I-85 in Coweta County

Law enforcement officials in Coweta County are investigating a reported shooting on I-85 during Tuesday morning’s commute.
Channel 2 Action News is reporting that a woman told deputies that a man in a ski mask shot her while she was driving between the Newnan and Fairburn exits on I-85 about 5:45 a.m.
She told officers a gray Buick pulled beside her, and a man wearing a black ski mask aimed a gun at her and fired. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition and identity have not been released.
There was heavy police activity on the highway Monday morning as officers investigated.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-253-1502.