Coweta prison guard lauded for saving choking inmate with Heimlich

When he was unable to fully clear Dennis’ blocked airway after six attempts, Cameron had her sit down and lean over while he thumped her back with his hand, following first aid protocol. Cameron’s treatment worked, clearing Dennis’ airway so she could breathe again. She was later evaluated and cleared by the detention center’s medical team.

In a news release posted to Facebook, the Coweta sheriff’s office said Dennis credited Cameron with saving her life. Other inmates told the sheriff’s office they were grateful for Cameron’s lifesaving skills as well, the release said.