Coweta DA will not prosecute officer who shot man after 150 mph chase

The Newnan officer to Echols’ right said that Echols had a gun and fired two shots at him, hitting him once in the leg. The officers immediately gave Echols first aid until emergency services arrived, Cranford said. Echols was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged the following day, according to Cranford’s announcement.

Echols was charged with one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, Cranford said. He pleaded guilty to that charge on March 3 and Cranford’s office agreed not to pursue incarceration as a penalty. According to the district attorney’s announcement, Cranford offered to meet with Echols to explain the justification of the shooting, but Echols declined and said through his attorney that he did not believe the officer’s use of force was criminal.

According to Cranford’s announcement, the lack of body-worn camera footage was due in part to the fact that two of the officers responded after their shifts were over and had already taken their cameras off. The camera worn by the Newnan police officer who fired at Echols was active, but it was “shifted downward during the incident,” the announcement said. That camera’s audio feed was used in the investigation.

Video from a Grantville police officer’s body-worn camera was useable, but the officer was around the corner of the building at the moment of the shooting and only recorded the aftermath, Cranford said.

This case was the third officer-involved shooting within the past two years in Coweta County, the AJC reported. None of the shootings were fatal, and no law enforcement officers were charged in any of the cases.