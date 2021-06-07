Covington police chief ‘at home and doing fine’ after mild stroke

The chief of the Covington Police Department said he’s “at home and doing fine” after suffering what he described as “a light stroke.”
Stacey Cotton released a statement announcing the medical emergency that happened May 24 and said he would be taking several more weeks off. He also noted that he would be able to get back to his regular routine with only a few minor changes.
“I am at home and doing fine as my wife Lana, my boys, and my family are providing the best care anyone could hope for,” Cotton said. “I am confident that in my absence, the men and women at the Covington Police Department will continue to provide the citizens of Covington with the effective and professional police services that they do day in and day out.”
Cotton began his career with Covington police in 1987 and has held the position of chief since 1997, according to the department’s website. He is an active volunteer outside of his professional duties, including with multiple police organizations and as a founding member of A Child’s Voice child advocacy center.
Covington police have not shared a timetable for Cotton’s return.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.