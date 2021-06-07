Covington police chief ‘at home and doing fine’ after mild stroke

Stacey Cotton released a statement announcing the medical emergency that happened May 24 and said he would be taking several more weeks off. He also noted that he would be able to get back to his regular routine with only a few minor changes.

“I am at home and doing fine as my wife Lana, my boys, and my family are providing the best care anyone could hope for,” Cotton said. “I am confident that in my absence, the men and women at the Covington Police Department will continue to provide the citizens of Covington with the effective and professional police services that they do day in and day out.”