Covington man, 70, charged in wife’s fatal shooting

Albert Johnson faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and pointing a gun at another, online records show.

A Newton County deputy was called to Johnson’s home along Spring Valley Way about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to conduct a wellness check, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Shortly before arriving, however, the deputy learned that Johnson had turned himself in at the Chatham County jail in Savannah nearly 220 miles away.