Covington man, 70, charged in wife’s fatal shooting

A 70-year-old Covington man is behind bars after authorities said he shot and killed his wife over the weekend.
Albert Johnson faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and pointing a gun at another, online records show.
A Newton County deputy was called to Johnson’s home along Spring Valley Way about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to conduct a wellness check, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Shortly before arriving, however, the deputy learned that Johnson had turned himself in at the Chatham County jail in Savannah nearly 220 miles away.
Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office
According to the incident report, Johnson told authorities that “a crime had been committed” and gave his home address. When Newton County deputies entered his house, they discovered the body of Diane Johnson, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the fatal shooting or who placed the call that prompted the initial wellness check. It’s also unclear exactly when Diane Johnson was killed.
Albert Johnson was brought back to the Newton County jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon without bond.
