ajc logo
X

Covington man, 70, charged in wife’s fatal shooting

A 70-year-old Covington man faces a murder charge in the shooting of his wife, authorities said.
Caption
A 70-year-old Covington man faces a murder charge in the shooting of his wife, authorities said.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A 70-year-old Covington man is behind bars after authorities said he shot and killed his wife over the weekend.

Albert Johnson faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and pointing a gun at another, online records show.

A Newton County deputy was called to Johnson’s home along Spring Valley Way about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to conduct a wellness check, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. Shortly before arriving, however, the deputy learned that Johnson had turned himself in at the Chatham County jail in Savannah nearly 220 miles away.

Albert Johnson
Caption
Albert Johnson

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

According to the incident report, Johnson told authorities that “a crime had been committed” and gave his home address. When Newton County deputies entered his house, they discovered the body of Diane Johnson, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Caitlin Jett said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the fatal shooting or who placed the call that prompted the initial wellness check. It’s also unclear exactly when Diane Johnson was killed.

ExploreJohns Creek woman accused of fatally stabbing husband

Albert Johnson was brought back to the Newton County jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon without bond.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Georgia hospitals in crisis as COVID patient load sets records
2
Man earns federal prison time for string of armed robberies in North...
3
Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims
4
Teen driver killed, passenger injured in fiery crash involving big rig
5
Suspect arrested after man found shot in head inside car in Clayton...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top