Court reverses $6.7M ruling against Brookhaven over failed project

Ardent struck a deal with more than 20 homeowners, including the Wheelers, to purchase about 17 acres along Buford Highway. The sale hinged on Ardent rezoning the properties and buying Bramblewood Drive, a dead-end neighborhood road.

Ardent accused Brookhaven and its leaders of obstructing the rezoning effort and refusing to sell the street for less than $3 million despite never having the road’s value appraised. Ardent said their own appraisal valued the 0.2-mile stretch of pavement at $250,000, less than 10% of Brookhaven’s asking price.

Ardent also alleged city leaders tried to force the company into selling roughly three acres to the city, which was considering using the property for a public safety center. In addition, the city was in discussions with the DeKalb County School Board about relocating Cross Keys High School to the same property.

In return for the city granting a hefty $30 million tax break for the developer, the lawsuit said Brookhaven tried to require Ardent to pay the city a portion of its profits if the property was sold within four years. Ardent called the request a pay-to-play kickback.

The city argued at the time the deal fell through due to disagreements over incorporating affordable housing into the development, denying the zoning request in September 2018.

Brookhaven appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeals in April, and the three-judge panel issued its ruling Dec. 28.

“Ultimately, Ardent and the city could not come to an agreement because the city wanted Ardent to use a lower income number to qualify for affordable housing and the city insisted upon a ‘clawback’ provision which would force Ardent to split the profits with the city for a period of time,” the ruling said.

The appeals court judges ruled that the jury erred by determining that the city waived its sovereign immunity during negotiations with Ardent. The panel also said the jury incorrectly relied on prior real estate negotiations involving Ernst and Sigman to determine whether they acted in bad faith.

A request by the attorneys for Ardent and the Wheelers for the appellate court to reconsider its decision was denied. The panel remanded the case back to the trial court, which will have the option to retry the case.