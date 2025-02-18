error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after fatal Hapeville shooting, police say

Love is in the air: Couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

Atlanta couples are finding ways to celebrate love this February. The Fulton County courthouse is making this season even more special by offering free weddings every Friday. Unlike most courthouse weddings, these ceremonies offer ornate decorations and the chance to get married alongside dozens of other couples. As vows are exchanged, it’s a reminder that love doesn’t need a big budget to be meaningful. Follow AJC's Fraser Jones as he steps inside to crash a mass wedding, shed some tears and speak with newlyweds about their life-changing decisions. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe

Love is in the air as metro Atlanta couples marry on Valentine’s Day

Credit: TNS

You said what? Here’s what your most common phrases might say about you

Do you have a high emotional IQ or something more "immature"? Experts say some commonly used phrases can be great news or red flags.

Delta plane upside down after crash landing at Toronto airport

All 80 passengers and crew were evacuated after a Delta Air Lines flight crash landed upside down at the Toronto airport. Footage: AP via CTV

Atlanta nonprofits getting $3.75M in affordable housing grants from JPMorgan Chase

Atlanta nonprofits getting $3.75M in affordable housing grants from JPMorgan Chase