Love is in the air: Couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

Atlanta couples are finding ways to celebrate love this February. The Fulton County courthouse is making this season even more special by offering free weddings every Friday. Unlike most courthouse weddings, these ceremonies offer ornate decorations and the chance to get married alongside dozens of other couples. As vows are exchanged, it’s a reminder that love doesn’t need a big budget to be meaningful. Follow AJC's Fraser Jones as he steps inside to crash a mass wedding, shed some tears and speak with newlyweds about their life-changing decisions. Credits: AJC | NBC DFW | FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul | Adobe

1:57