Love is in the air as metro Atlanta couples marry on Valentine’s Day

Hundreds of people across metro Atlanta chose the most romantic day of the year to say “I do” to their loves: Valentine’s Day.
Some couples married in intimate ceremonies in front of a floral backdrop in Fulton County Probate Court’s new wedding spot, which opened in January.
Other lovebirds — such as 25-year-olds Vanessa Rodriguez and her now-husband, Adalberto Mendez — gathered in large courtrooms for mass weddings, sharing vows in unison.
“The stars aligned for this day,” Mendez said.
The two first started dating on Feb. 17, 2022, and Valentine’s Day is Rodriguez’s favorite holiday. So the Friday nuptials in the Fulton courthouse made for “a perfect opportunity to get married,” Mendez said.
The couple both dressed up for the occasion. Rodriguez donned a white gown with a veil, and Mendez sported a blue suit with a red tie. Later, they will have a traditional church ceremony in Mexico, where both of their families are from.
The two had many mutual friends as students at Georgia State University but never met until Rodriguez sent an Instagram message to Mendez. The two hit it off, and nearly three years later, tied the knot.
“We never expected this, but in a good way,” Rodriguez said of their love story. “It worked out exactly how we both wanted it to. It was meant to be.”
Mass wedding ceremonies have become a tradition in several metro Atlanta courthouses. When Fulton’s courtroom became packed with couples, staff decided to hold two large ceremonies to include everyone.
Some wore their everyday clothes while others dressed up in formal attire or in traditional wedding gowns and suits. A few veils draped over brides as they clutched bright bouquets of flowers.
For Fulton’s group ceremonies, couples and their loved ones excitedly gathered in the courtroom, which was adorned with pink, white and red balloons.
“Ladies and gentlemen, the part we’ve all been waiting for,” said Jerry Cason, the officiant. “I now pronounce these couples as spouse and spouse.”
Cobb County’s magistrate court also held several large ceremonies, attracting more couples than what Judge Quinn Kasper said they usually see.
In another Cobb courtroom, Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy gave Ring Pops to the couples who didn’t bring their own wedding rings. Newlywed couple Damien and Tiffany Jenkins chuckled as they placed the diamond-shaped candy on each other’s hands.
Kevin and Lisa Renee Lloyd met by chance 13 years ago in a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. It was Kevin’s idea to choose “the national love day” to get married, Lisa Renee said, which she found to be romantic.
The two were among the most elaborately dressed couples in the Cobb courthouse. She wore a golden tiara and a veil, while he wore a full suit with a paisley-patterned tie.
“It was so sweet,” said Lisa Renee after the ceremony. “It’s like we were surrounded by all the love.”
