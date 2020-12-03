Couple sneaks on flight after testing positive for coronavirus

Each has since bonded out of jail for $1,000 and could now face up to a year behind bars and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

“They knowingly boarded a flight aware of their positive COVID-19 test results, placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death,” said Kauai police spokeswoman Coco Zickos, according to NBC News.

Another official with the Hawaii Covid-19 Joint Information Center confirmed that the couple were aware of their infections because the Health Department in Hawaii had been alerted to the positive diagnoses before the two boarded the flight in San Francisco.

“Rather than quarantining and contacting their health provider, they went on the plane,” the spokesman said.

United Airlines has a policy on its website that states the airline does not allow passengers to fly if they have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Following CDC guidelines, you will not be able to travel on United for at least 10 days after the date you tested positive and only after you have two successive negative COVID-19 results that were administered at least 24 hours apart,” the statement reads.

The company was said to be weighing whether to allow Moribe and Peterson on future flights off the island.