Couple awarded $135M after solar project turns their lake to ‘mud hole’

According to the lawsuit, the defendants cleared vegetation and mass-graded nearly 1,000 acres of land uphill from the Harrises without installing adequate erosion controls around the project.

“The result was what one would expect — When it rained, pollution poured downhill and downstream onto the neighbors’ property, inundating wetlands with silt and sediment, and turning a 21-acre trophy fishing lake into a mud hole,” Jim Butler, the plaintiffs’ lead counsel, said in a news release.

In an order issued after the verdict, U.S. District Court Judge Clay D. Land of the Middle District of Georgia wrote that the companies “operated and maintained a nuisance at the Lumpkin Solar Facility that caused sedimentation to pollute Plaintiffs’ wetlands, streams, and lake.” Judge Land added that the “nuisance has continued for approximately two years unabated.”

Photos introduced as evidence in the case show fishermen and women pulling large bass from the lake’s clear waters prior to 2021. But images captured after construction began on the solar project show the lake stained bright red from sediment runoff.

The jury awarded compensatory damages of $10.5 million, plus punitive awards of $125 million against Silicon Ranch, IEA and its subsidiary, IEA Constructors, LLC. The jury assigned $25 million in punitive damages to Silicon Ranch, and $50 million each to IEA and IEA Constructors. The engineering firm Westwood Professional Services Inc., which created the project’s erosion and sedimentation control plan, was cleared of liability.

In a statement, Silicon Ranch said it relied on IEA “to carry out this scope of work in compliance with applicable law and in keeping with industry best management practices, as specified by the appropriate regulatory bodies in the state of Georgia.”

Silicon Ranch added that it regrets “the unintentional damage to our neighbor’s property,” but said it plans to appeal because it “does not believe the verdict in this trial is supported by the facts in this case.”

IEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, Land issued an order stating that despite the significant damages awarded by the jury, the pollution problems from the solar project continue. The judge has asked the plaintiffs to submit a proposed remediation plan by Friday and signaled that he could issue an injunction outlining the defendants’ clean-up requirements in the coming weeks.

By mid-afternoon Friday, however, no remediation plan had been submitted.