Coroner: Death of Black man shot by police ruled a homicide

Since then, Goodson’s family members and law enforcement officials have given conflicting details. The sheriff’s office does not provide officers with body cameras, but deputies’ vehicles have dash-mounted cameras. The Associated Press has requested that footage.

On Tuesday, federal authorities announced they would launch an investigation into Goodson’s death, in conjunction with the Columbus Division of Police. David M. DeVillers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said his office would review the case and “take appropriate action if the evidence indicates any federal civil rights were violated.”

Goodson’s family said he was shot while walking in his home, and that his grandmother and two toddlers witnessed the shooting.

U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin’s narrative leaves out “key details that raise cause for extreme concern,” a statement from attorneys representing Goodson’s family reads, including the object Goodson was holding. Police say it was a gun that was later recovered from the scene; his family says Goodson was holding a Subway sandwich.

“At this point, witness testimony and physical evidence raise serious concerns about why Casey was even confronted, let alone why he was shot dead while entering his own home,” the Goodson family’s lawyers added.

The statement also pushed back on the detail about Goodson carrying a gun, saying even if that were the case, he had a license to carry a concealed weapon in Ohio.

The case now remains under the jurisdiction of the Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident and Response Team because the sheriff’s office has a policy not to oversee investigations into its own deputies.

