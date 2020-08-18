Woodstock calls off last concerts of summer series

So much for the 2020 Woodstock Summer Concert Series; the city has announced that because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is postponing the last two performances.
“It would be extremely difficult to ensure adequate social distancing in the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater,” said Woodstock City Manager Jeff Moon. “Postponing these events to the 2021 season is necessary in order to comply with the limitations imposed on cities by the governor’s current executive order.”
Black Jacket Symphony, an Eagles tribute band, was to have performed Sept. 12; and Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, on Oct. 30.
Woodstock said its staff is working to reschedule all five artists from the 2020 season to dates next year. So far, Christopher Cross is confirmed to open the 2021 season on May 8; and The Ultimate Queen Celebration is scheduled for June 12. Information: https://bit.ly/3kWVCke