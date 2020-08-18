Woodstock calls off last concerts of summer series

“It would be extremely difficult to ensure adequate social distancing in the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater,” said Woodstock City Manager Jeff Moon. “Postponing these events to the 2021 season is necessary in order to comply with the limitations imposed on cities by the governor’s current executive order.”

Black Jacket Symphony, an Eagles tribute band, was to have performed Sept. 12; and Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, on Oct. 30.