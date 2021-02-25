What you need to know about J&J’s COVID vaccine

What are the advantages of this new vaccine?

The vaccine requires only a single dose, rather than the two doses required for the mRNA vaccines, and it can become protective as early as 14 days after administration. The vaccine also can be stored in refrigerators for at least three months, the company says, while the new mRNA vaccines require much colder storage. Those advantages make it easier to distribute the vaccine in rural areas and administer it to masses of people during the pandemic.

How effective is it?

A review by the Food and Drug Administration found that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths 28 days after immunization. In the clinical trials, no one who was vaccinated died or required hospitalization once the vaccine took full effect.

Studies conducted in the U.S., South Africa and Central and South America showed it to be less effective, though, than the mRNA vaccines at preventing moderate illness, with an efficacy rate of 66% overall. That’s likely due, at least in part, to a decrease in effectiveness against the variant first found in South Africa.

The company’s trial showed it 72% effective in the U.S. against moderate to severe COVID.

Studies showed the vaccine protection was generally consistent across race and age groups, the company says.

Is it safe?

The FDA found no specific safety concerns with the vaccine, and no allergic reactions were reported in clinical trials.

Among the study participants, the most common side effects were soreness at the injection site, headaches, fatigue and muscle pain. Those were generally mild to moderate and more common in those ages 18 to 59 than to older participants in the trials.

Emergency use authorization of the vaccine means that the FDA considers that the benefits from the vaccine outweigh any risks.

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Should people consider waiting for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, which have higher efficacy?

No, don’t wait, experts say. They urge people to take whichever vaccine is available to them and focus on why it’s important to get the vaccine in the first place — to avoid hospitalization and death. Experts emphasize the results from the Johnson & Johnson’s clinical trials have shown the vaccine to be 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Waiting for a preferred vaccine would slow down efforts to vaccinate people, leaving more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

However, those who have had serious allergic reactions to other vaccines should consult with their physician. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that those with a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines not get them.

The FDA said there were no reports of any severe allergic reactions, like anaphylaxis, among those who received the J&J shot in clinical trials.

How many doses will J&J supply and when will they be available?

An advisory panel of the FDA holds a public meeting Friday to consider J&J’s request for emergency use authorization. If the independent vaccine and infectious disease experts on the panel support emergency use, then it’s up to the FDA to decide.

The company says it will have 4 million doses available to ship immediately as soon as the vaccine is authorized, although earlier it had pledged to have 10 million available by the end of February. Company officials now say they can have 20 million doses available to the U.S. government by the end of March. The U.S. has agreed to buy 100 million doses of the vaccine by June.

Federal officials said the vaccine will be distributed similar to the current allocation process.

Who can get the vaccine?

Authorization is expected to be for adults 18 and older. No COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized yet for young children. However, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available for those ages 16 and 17.