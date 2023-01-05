Sandy Springs lab pays $16,500 settlement to remedy HHS investigation

“Access to medical records, including lab results, empowers patients to better manage their health, communicate with their treatment teams, and adhere to their treatment plans,” said OCR Director Melanie Fontes Rainer in a department press release. “The HIPAA Privacy Rule gives individuals and personal representatives a right to timely access their medical records from all covered entities, including laboratories.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution was unable to reach Life Hope Labs for comment.

The investigation is the 43rd to be resolved under the OCR’s HIPAA Right of Access Initiative, which is meant to increase compliance with privacy laws.

