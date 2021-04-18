ajc logo
Pfizer vaccines now available without appointment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The entrance to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Community Vaccination Center is seen in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Coronavirus | 54 minutes ago
By Rosalind Bentley, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
First or second shots offered Sunday through Friday this week

Fulton County is now offering first or second shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine without appointment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The no-appointment policy is planned this week and covers those 16 years old and older. Those without appointments should report to Gate 1 for registration and entry. Those seeking a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must have allowed no less than 21 days have passed since receiving their first vaccine, according to the county’s website. For those in need of a second vaccination, an official vaccination card indicating the date of a person’s first shot is required.

The walk-up vaccinations are available on the following dates and times.

Sunday, April 18, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 19, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21, 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine

