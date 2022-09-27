Morehouse School of Medicine gets grant to advance genomics research

“Our work will address the gap between representation and need in genomics research,” Steve Quake, head of science at Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, said in a press release. “Advances from collaborations with the HBMCs will result in broader participation in and access to genomics research and expand the population that can benefit from precision health.”

Each institution will receive $11.5 million over the next five years. The funds will be used to expand research opportunities for students, support the creation of a new master’s program in genetic counseling and establish additional faculty positions.

“I think that what it [The Accelerate Precision Health program] could do nationally is bring attention and light on the fact that communities are being left behind as precision medicine is rolling out,” Dr. Rick Kittles, senior vice president of research at Morehouse School of Medicine, said.

“We have to do something about that.”

