Monkeypox vaccine efforts during Atlanta Black Pride successful

Those that have been involved in vaccination efforts have noticed the shift in demand for doses. “In the beginning people were really eager, but now it seems like it’s starting to wane,” said Nathan Townsend, manager of prevention services for NAESM, an organization that focuses on the health and wellness of Black gay men.

At most of the weekend’s events, vaccines were administered by CORE GA, an organization that has helped in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“It was well,” Taurus Jerelds, founder and chief executive officer of MPOWERR (Men Protecting Ourselves With Education and Risk Reduction), an organization focused on improving the health of underserved communities, said. “We did what we needed to do and were able to service those who were able to make it out.

Monkeypox vaccines are recommended for individuals who have had close contact with someone with monkeypox, a sex partner who has been diagnosed with monkeypox and men who have sex with men who have had multiple partners in the past two weeks. The CDC are not recommending the general public or all sexually active individuals to get the monkeypox vaccine.

To make an appointment for monkeypox vaccination anywhere in the state, visit here.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give