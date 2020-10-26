MARTA offers COVID testing at two stations

The agency is partnering with Brookhaven and Fulton County to offer testing at:

*The long-term parking lot at Brookhaven station, 4047 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta. The site will begin offering testing Thursday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The site can accommodate drive-up and walk-up customers, and tests can be administered to anyone six months and older.