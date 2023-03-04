Kaiser Permanente awards $600,000 in grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals

The number of rural hospitals closures has been on the rise across Georgia and around the nation. Since 2010, at least nine rural hospitals in the state have been shuttered. Of Georgia’s 159 counties, 120 are considered rural.

Many rural Georgians are faced with compounding health disparities, such as a lack of job-based medical insurance, long travel times to access medical services and increased rates of chronic conditions, according to Georgians for a Healthy Future.