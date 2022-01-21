BREAKING: Georgia sues Biden administration over health waiver

“Simply put, the Biden administration is obstructing our ability to implement innovative healthcare solutions for more than 50,000 hardworking Georgia families rather than rely on a one-size-fits-none broken system,” said Kemp said in an emailed statement. Attorney General Chris Carr filed the suit for Georgia.

Courts have ruled that work requirements do not meet the objective of the Medicaid law, which was to provide health coverage. The Kemp administration has argued that the engagement requirement is not a work requirement, and also that Georgia’s setup is different than the states’ who were struck down in the court cases.

The Biden administration in December rejected the plan.

