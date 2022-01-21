BREAKING: Georgia sues Biden administration over health waiver

Georgia has filed suit against the Biden administration, demanding reinstatement of Gov. Brian Kemp’s health care “waiver” plan to cover some Georgia adults.
The waiver, approved in the waning days of the Trump administration, is meant to be a limited response to the Affordable Care Act’s invitation to states to expand the Medicaid health insurance program to all poor adults.
The Kemp administration has estimated that his plan would end up covering about 50,000 of Georgia’s poor adults. That’s out of 400,000 that it estimated might have been covered by a full Medicaid expansion; those others would continue to lack coverage.
Instead of expanding Medicaid to all of Georgia’s poor, Kemp’s waiver plan was to expand coverage only to those who met certain requirements, including working 80 hours a month at a registered job or other specified activities.
Kemp’s plan would not include, for example, taking full-time care of a relative with Alzheimers. Those who are mentally ill but unable or unwilling to go through the long process to be federally certified as disabled would also not meet coverage requirements.
“Simply put, the Biden administration is obstructing our ability to implement innovative healthcare solutions for more than 50,000 hardworking Georgia families rather than rely on a one-size-fits-none broken system,” said Kemp said in an emailed statement. Attorney General Chris Carr filed the suit for Georgia.
Courts have ruled that work requirements do not meet the objective of the Medicaid law, which was to provide health coverage. The Kemp administration has argued that the engagement requirement is not a work requirement, and also that Georgia’s setup is different than the states’ who were struck down in the court cases.
The Biden administration in December rejected the plan.
This is a developing story, check back here on ajc.com for updates.
About the Author