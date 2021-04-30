High anxiety: Cluster of reactions to J&J vaccine attributed to apprehension

In addition, though, the reactions also could have resulted from people seeing others with anxiety-induced episodes or hearing of such issues through media coverage.

However, CDC notes that findings in the report may be limited because of underreporting of reactions to the surveillance reporting system, among other factors.

Still, CDC says that those giving the vaccines should be aware of the potential for anxiety-related events and monitor people for at least 15 minutes after they receive the shots. This may be particularly important as vaccines become available for children, the research says, because half of the reports of fainting after vaccination were among those ages 18-29.

“Providers should be aware that younger persons might be more highly predisposed to anxiety-related events after vaccination than are older persons,” the report says.

The study doesn’t name the five sites with events, but data in the study matches the reports from the Cumming Fairgrounds site.

The study notes that the anxiety-related events were reported before there were reports of a rare blood clotting disorder among some who received the J&J vaccine. It also notes that the J&J vaccine wasn’t directly compared with the other two currently available COVID-19 vaccines.

On April 13, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration halted injections of the vaccine so that health authorities could look into the reports of blood clotting among some women. On April 23, the FDA recommended that use of the vaccine resume, saying that the cases were extremely rare and the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweighed its risks. At that time, there were 15 reported cases and three deaths among the millions of people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.