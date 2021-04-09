Georgia officials to pause J&J vaccine distribution at Cumming site

Georgia Department of Public Health officials announced Friday they are pausing distribution of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine at the Cumming Fairgrounds after eight people who were vaccinated there on Wednesday experienced adverse reactions.
One person was evaluated at a hospital and released, while the others were monitored at the site and sent home, DPH officials said in a news release.
The decision to pause distribution was due to the number of people affected, in order to evaluate, the officials said. There were 425 J&J vaccines administered at the site on Wednesday, officials said.
DPH said they’ve previously had seen no similar adverse reactions.
“There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. “We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is evaluating the incidents in Georgia and three other states, DPH officials said.
Public health officials in Colorado and North Carolina temporarily closed some sites after some people had adverse reactions ranging from dizziness to nausea.