Health officials discuss medical wrongs against Black community

The cases of Henrietta Lacks and the U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis Study participants are oftentimes referenced during discussions about the Black community’s distrust of the health care system.

Henrietta Lacks was a Black woman with cervical cancer whose cells were unknowingly taken, used and distributed by Johns Hopkins University for medical research in 1951. Lack’s cells, commonly known as “HeLa” cells, contributed to scientific breakthroughs, including the study of the human genome, testing of the effects of radiation and the development of polio and COVID-19 vaccines.

For years, pseudonyms like Helen Lane and Helen Larsen were used to conceal the true origin of “HeLa” cells. Her name became known in the 1970s when family members were asked for blood samples for research.

The great-granddaughter of Lacks, Veronica Robinson, says that her great-grandmother’s story has led her to advocate for her family and underrepresented communities. She recalled her efforts to reduce vaccine hesitancy during the pandemic.

“I influence policy change and I bridge the gap between science and community,” Robinson said. “Right now, building trust has been very crucial to the point where it can be detrimental to people’s lives. If we don’t begin to build trust, if we keep sweeping history under the rug, we can never move forward.”

Lillie Tyson Head’s father, Freddie Lee Tyson, was a participant in the deceptive U.S. Public Health Service Syphilis study that resulted in the deaths of some of the men, including their wives and kids.

Tyson Head is the president of the Voices for Our Fathers Legacy Foundation, an organization founded by descendants of men used in the study.

“If we as Black and brown people want to change the narrative of disparities in health and the racial system that has caused a lot of pain and injustice, we need to start having this conversation,” said Tyson Head. “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.”

Watson said he hopes the Tuskegee gathering can help the All of Us program advance and put concepts into action by “moving from promise to progress.”

“We’ve promised a lot about what clinical research can do and about what the importance of research is, but we want to begin to advance that work,” Watson said. “We need to increase the research pipeline to ensure that there’s researchers that are asking the questions that reflect the diversity of the community.”

Return for updates from Friday’s discussion

For more information, including how to join “All of Us,” visit https://allofus.nih.gov/.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work at ajc.com/give