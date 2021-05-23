Get vaccinated, get a couple of free Braves tickets

The Atlanta Braves are continuing with their incentive to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19: free tickets to a game.
The team and its community partners will be hosting free vaccination clinics into June, helping increase access for fans who would like to receive a vaccination.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 and older. Masks are required at all vaccination clinics. No insurance card or photo ID necessary.
Upcoming free vaccination clinics include:
> Sunday, May 23, noon to 3 p.m., in partnership with Cobb & Douglas Public Health. At The Battery Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, just outside Truist Park. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available. Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two free tickets to a future game. First come, first serve — to guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.
> Wednesday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in partnership with Northside Hospital. On the Lower Level Concourse inside Truist Park. Pfizer vaccines available (second dose from the May 1 vaccination clinic). First come, first serve — to guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/vaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.
> Thursday, June 17, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in partnership with CORE Response and Cobb & Douglas Public Health. At The Battery Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available. Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two free tickets to a future game. First come, first serve — to guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.
> Friday, June 18, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in partnership with CORE Response and Cobb & Douglas Public Health. At The Battery Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available. Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two free tickets to a future game. First come, first serve — to guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.
When the Braves returned to 100% seating capacity at Truist Park, with games against Philadelphia May 7 and 8, the team in partnership with Emory Healthcare offered vaccines for fans and also provided free tickets to a future game. More than 300 fans received COVID-19 vaccine shots.