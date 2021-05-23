Get vaccinated, get a couple of free Braves tickets

> Wednesday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in partnership with Northside Hospital. On the Lower Level Concourse inside Truist Park. Pfizer vaccines available (second dose from the May 1 vaccination clinic). First come, first serve — to guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/vaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.

> Thursday, June 17, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in partnership with CORE Response and Cobb & Douglas Public Health. At The Battery Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available. Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two free tickets to a future game. First come, first serve — to guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.

> Friday, June 18, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in partnership with CORE Response and Cobb & Douglas Public Health. At The Battery Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available. Each person who gets vaccinated will receive two free tickets to a future game. First come, first serve — to guarantee a spot, register at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine. Walk-ups are also welcome while supplies last.

When the Braves returned to 100% seating capacity at Truist Park, with games against Philadelphia May 7 and 8, the team in partnership with Emory Healthcare offered vaccines for fans and also provided free tickets to a future game. More than 300 fans received COVID-19 vaccine shots.