Georgia vaccine appointment booking phone system crashes

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s main phone line for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments crashed Friday, with callers being told to try back in 24 to 48 hours.
Georgia’s allotment of vaccine doses are booked for residents through a jumble of state, local, public and private websites that often do not communicate with each other or update each other. The state has recently attempted to focus some of the systems. The one that failed Friday is the main telephone number offered by the state DPH, (888) 457-0186.
Callers dialing the number Friday were able to reach a person, but the person said they were unable to schedule appointments.
It was not clear whether the crash also affected the online booking system. A reporter who attempted to book an appointment Friday was told there were multiple available at one site, but when the booking was attempted, the system said there were no slots available. At another site, the booking went through.
A spokeswoman for DPH said the agency was checking into the issue.
Check back on ajc.com for updates.