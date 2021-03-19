Georgia vaccine appointment booking phone system crashes

Georgia’s allotment of vaccine doses are booked for residents through a jumble of state, local, public and private websites that often do not communicate with each other or update each other. The state has recently attempted to focus some of the systems. The one that failed Friday is the main telephone number offered by the state DPH, (888) 457-0186.

Callers dialing the number Friday were able to reach a person, but the person said they were unable to schedule appointments.